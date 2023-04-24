IPL 2023: David Warner Elects to Bat Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals Drop Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Warner returned to the stadium where he won several matches as the captain of the Orange Army as the fans cheered loudly for him at the toss.

Delhi, who are currently placed at the bottom of the points table, dropped Prithvi Shaw from the side and included Sarfaraz Khan in the XI.

Warner shared his feelings about playing at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium once again and said he absolutely love the venue.

“We are gonna bat first. Looks a nice surface, has a nice even sheen to it. If you put a nice total, you can defend it. It’s about being consistent. We got to start well in the first 6 with bat and ball. My mindset is to thank the crowd, they’ve been a great support. For me, it’s about entertaining them. Absolutely love this venue, I owe it to the fans. Sarfaraz Khan comes in and Ripal Patel is in. I owe it to the curator, you have to start well, Warner said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Makram was happy to bowl first as his team was looking forward to it only.

“We would have bowled first, not too unhappy. The surface shouldn’t get worse. It’s an important game for us, we need to start getting points on the board. We are looking forward to the challenge. Should be a good game of cricket. There’s one change within the sixteen. Nitish Reddy gets into the 16 - bowling all-rounder for us. In terms of our batting, it has been up and down but we’ve made a conscious decision to pick a top six/seven that we are going to hopefully back for the remaining games. Looks good, pretty similar to the Mumbai game. Plenty runs there, hopefully we can deliver a good performance," Markram said at the toss.

Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

