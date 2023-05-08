'How Good's the IPL...': Ex-Captain David Warner's Special Tweet as SRH Stuns RR on Final Ball

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a famous heist on Sunday night, leaving the Rajasthan Royals heartbroken in a stiff chase of 215 on Sunday night. The visitors were nowhere close to victory until the last few overs. Kuldip Sen leaking 24 runs in the 19th and then Sandeep Sharma’s game-changing no-ball off the final delivery changed the complete script. Abdul Samad faced the final delivery and needed 5 off the last ball. He heaved it towards long-off and Jos Buttler took the catch but it turned out to be a no-ball. It gave Samad a second chance and he smashed a six, scripting an unbelievable win for SRH.

The victory sent the Hyderabad fans into a frenzy. Former captain David Warner also took to Twitter and hailed the performance of the Orange Army. He heaped praise on Glenn Philips for shifting the momentum in Hyderabad’s favour.

“How goods the IPL, Glenn Phillips take a bow, Well played Sunrisers,” Warner tweeted.

How goods the IPL, Glenn Phillips take a bow, Well played Sunrisers 👌👌🔥🔥— David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 7, 2023

Earlier, the Royals piled up 214 for 2, thanks a crafty 95 from English opener Jos Buttler and an unbeaten 66 from captain Samson. After a 54-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal (35), Buttler (95 off 59 balls) stitched another 138 runs with Samson (66 not out) in 13.3 overs to steer the Royals to a big total after opting to bat.

Buttler missed a well-deserved century as he got out in the penultimate over with five runs short. He hit 10 fours and four sixes during his crafty innings. Samson’s 38-ball unbeaten knock was studded with four boundaries and five sixes.

SRH began the run chase on a cautious note as they lacked fireworks in the powerplay overs at the end of which they were 52 for 1 with impact player Anmolpreet Singh becoming the first victim of Chahal.

Ashwin also kept things tight and the SRH batters found it difficult to get the boundaries. At the halfway mark, SRH were 87/1, needing another 128 from the back end, and the asking rate nearing 13 in an over. Abhishek Sharma (55) fell after hitting Ashwin for a six for the second time in the 13th over with the premier India spinner having the last laugh.

