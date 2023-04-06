WATCH: David Willey on Fire With Double-Wicket Maiden, Mandeep Singh Registers Unwanted Record For Most Ducks

David Willey bowled a double-wicket maiden and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore dominated Kolkata Knight Riders in the early stages of the IPL 2023 encounter at Eden Gardens on April 6, Thursday. Willey was only included in RCB’s playing XI as a replacement for the injured Reece Topley but he dismissed Mandeep Singh and Venkatesh Iyer early to give his side a sublime start.

Iyer had been included in the playing XI for the first time this season having missed the last match against Punjab Kings but the Madhya Pradesh batter failed to have any impact. Mandeep Singh on the other hand etched his name in the record books but it’s not something he’d be too proud about.

Mandeep notched the unwanted record for most ducks in the history of IPL. The Kolkata Knight Riders batter has been dismissed 15 times on a duck, including his latest failure against RCB at the Eden Gardens.

Topley had earlier injured himself during the Bengaluru-based franchise’s inaugural IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians.

Willey came in as a straight swap and made an instant impact. The Englishman opened the bowling for RCB, but in the second over of his spell, he rattled KKR’s top order.

On the second ball of his over, Willey got rid of Iyer, followed by the wicket of Mandeep on the very next delivery. While he missed the chance to get his hat trick, Mandeep’s latest failure wasn’t taken kindly by fans who brutally trolled the batter.

Check how fans reacted after Mandeep Singh’s latest failure:

Mandeep Singh’s IPL Career is Officially Over Now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1C9nGDdqdI— Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) April 6, 2023

Most ducks in IPL :Mandeep Singh - 15*Rohit Sharma - 14Dinesh Karthik - 14 — Raja Sekhar Yadav (@cricketwithraju) April 6, 2023

Mandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana in today’s match at Eden Gardens be like.#KKRvsRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvsKKRMandeep Venky Iyer Nitish pic.twitter.com/XeDZSvWVxt — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 6, 2023

Meanwhile, RCB’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed to Star Sports that Reece Topley had been ruled out of IPL 2023. The franchise would be looking for a replacement in due course of time Bangar stated. He also added that Josh Hazlewood would arrive in India on April 14. Hazlewood is another player who has been struggling with fitness and remains to be seen how many games he’ll play.

