IPL 2023: Days After Altercation, Naveen-ul-Haq Takes Subtle Dig at Virat Kohli as he Poses Alongside Gautam Gambhir

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League has already witnessed many memorable moments, but one incident that caught all the headlines for the wrong reasons was the spat between former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

RCB’s win over LSG at the Ekana Stadium was followed by fiery scenes as the altercation during the post-match handshake turned ugly and has sparked a lengthy debate.

Afghani all-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq shared a picture on Twitter with the caption that read “Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to".

Gambhir posted a reply on the player’s post which read “Be who you are !! ‘Never Change’".

Possibly miffed by LSG’s celebrations after their win at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier in the season, Kohi was on a mission of giving it back and was spotted exchanging words with Afghani player Naveen-ul-Haq.

Naveen was seen in an animated exchange during the post-match formality after RCB earned the points on offer. Kohli was also seen in a verbal exchange with Kyle Mayers before Gambhir ushered the West Indies all-rounder away.

But, things took a turn for the worse as Gambhir squared up against Kohli and the spat ensued.

The former teammates had already clashed against one another a decade ago as they were involved in another altercation back in the year 2013, when Gambhir was leading the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Now the mentor of LSG, Gambhir wasn’t pleased with Kohli abusing the Lucknow players, who Gambhir claimed were like his family.

In a rebuttal, Kohli asked the left-handed batsman to keep his family under control.

BCCI did not take kindly to the incident and fined both Kohli and Gambhir 100 per cent of their match fee, while Naveen was slapped with a fine amounting to 50 per cent of his match fee.

