IPL 2023: DC Skipper David Warner Hurls a Mouthful at RCB's Dinesh Karthik For Obstructing The Field

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 181 batting first against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday in the IPL 2023.

Towards the end of the first innings, DC skipper David Warner was less than impressed as Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik seemed to have been obstructing the field, while taking a run during his partnership alongside Mahipal Lomror, by running in a straight line on the wicket thus blocking the view of the stumps for the fielders.

ALSO READ| DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Kedar Jadhav in as Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bat Against Delhi Capitals

RCB won the toss and opted to bat first against the capital city team. Virat Kohli opened the innings with captain Faf du Plessis.

The pair put up an 82-run stand for the first wicket before du Plessis was dismissed after making 45 runs off 32 balls off Mitchell Marsh’s over.

Australian Glenn Maxwell, who came in to bat to replace his skipper, had a nightmare as he was dismissed off the very first ball he faced to give Marsh his second wicket of the evening.

ALSO READ| ‘Let’s go With the Majority’: MS Dhoni Attributes CSK’s Win Over MI to Team’s Ability to Sort Out Confusion

Mahipal walked in to bat and put up a 55-run partnership alongside Kohli, before the former skipper was dismissed after scoring yet another half-century, 55 off 46. Mukesh Kumar produced the goods with the ball to get rid of the dangerous Kohli.

Karthik came to the crease and chipped in with 11 runs off 9 balls before being sent back by Khaleel Ahmed.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Wins Toss And Elects to Bat Against DC, Kedar Jadhav Finds Place in RCB’s XI

Lomror remained unbeaten and brought up his half-century with his brilliant 54-run knock off the 29 deliveries he face, in an innings that included 6 fours and 3 sixers.

Marsh ended up the highest wicket-taker of the night for DC as he ended the innings with 2 scalps, while Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar claimed one each.

Bottom-placed DC will be looking to claim a win to jump ahead in the table.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here