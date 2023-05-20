CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

IPL 2023: Dhoni Fever Grips Delhi as CSK Fans Run Behind Team Bus Ahead of DC Clash

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 18:36 IST

Delhi, India

MS Dhoni fans run behind CSK team bus (Twitter)

MS Dhoni fansran behind the Chennai Suoper Kings team bus ahead of the Indian Premier Legue clash against Delhi Capitals

If there is one name that this edition of the Indian Premier League is synonymous with, it’s MS Dhoni. The Chennai Super Kings skipper enjoys a massive fan following all over the country, with stadiums being drenched in ‘yellove’ before CSK takes to the field. Fans are excited to see their ‘Thala’ back in the field and are leaving no stone unturned in their endeavour to support him.

The Chennai-based franchise’s last group stage match in Delhi was no different. On Saturday, May 20, as the team square off against Delhi Capitals, the Arun Jaitley stadium seems to be a hotspot for CSK fans. Visuals show Chennai fans running behind the team bus as they move towards the stadium.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - LIVE

“Fans behind the CSK bus in Delhi. This is madness,” an account sharing the video wrote.

The clip grabbed a lot of attention, with people explaining how the CSK captain was special. “Dhoni is Dhoni,” a comment read.

Others compared the mania for Dhoni to the craze for Sachin Tendulkar earlier. “That’s really madness love to see this.. after sachin paaji craze level for MS Dhoni,” a user wrote.

Hinting about the traffic disruption created due to CSK’s fans running behind the bus, an individual wrote, “That is one of the price a LEGEND has to pay . It comes with the territory.”

Eagle-eyed users also spotted how most fans were wearing a jersey with Dhoni’s number. “Everyone wearing Jersey no. 7," a user commented.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium was also transformed into a sea of yellow jerseys.

MS Dhoni’s CSK is at the second spot in the Indian Premier League standings. The Chennai-based outfit lost their previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders and will be looking to bounce back in the fixture against Delhi.

In the match against Delhi, CSK managed to score 223 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway’s partnership of 141 runs managed to give Chennai the advantage of a high score. Delhi’s bowlers paled against their opponents’ fiery batting line-up and could only manage to scalp 3 wickets.

    As for Dhoni, the CSK captain came in at number 4, but did not get a chance to bat much. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 5 off 4 deliveries.

    In this season of the tournament Dhoni has managed to score 98 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 196.00.

    About the Author
    Ritayan Basu
    Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
    first published:May 20, 2023, 18:36 IST
    last updated:May 20, 2023, 18:36 IST