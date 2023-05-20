IPL 2023: Dhoni Fever Grips Delhi as CSK Fans Run Behind Team Bus Ahead of DC Clash

If there is one name that this edition of the Indian Premier League is synonymous with, it’s MS Dhoni. The Chennai Super Kings skipper enjoys a massive fan following all over the country, with stadiums being drenched in ‘yellove’ before CSK takes to the field. Fans are excited to see their ‘Thala’ back in the field and are leaving no stone unturned in their endeavour to support him.

The Chennai-based franchise’s last group stage match in Delhi was no different. On Saturday, May 20, as the team square off against Delhi Capitals, the Arun Jaitley stadium seems to be a hotspot for CSK fans. Visuals show Chennai fans running behind the team bus as they move towards the stadium.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - LIVE

“Fans behind the CSK bus in Delhi. This is madness,” an account sharing the video wrote.

Fans behind the CSK bus in Delhi.This is madness. pic.twitter.com/P594b5r8QL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 20, 2023

The clip grabbed a lot of attention, with people explaining how the CSK captain was special. “Dhoni is Dhoni,” a comment read.

Dhoni is dhoni💛🔥— 🖤⚡ (@HackngBuddy) May 20, 2023

Others compared the mania for Dhoni to the craze for Sachin Tendulkar earlier. “That’s really madness love to see this.. after sachin paaji craze level for MS Dhoni,” a user wrote.

That’s really madness love to see this.. after sachin paaji craze level for MSDhoni 💙— Nitin jain(Sachinsuperfan) (@NitinSachinist) May 20, 2023

Hinting about the traffic disruption created due to CSK’s fans running behind the bus, an individual wrote, “That is one of the price a LEGEND has to pay . It comes with the territory.”

That is one of the price a LEGEND has to pay . It comes with the territory .— Jaya Ratnam (@JayaRatnam2) May 20, 2023

Eagle-eyed users also spotted how most fans were wearing a jersey with Dhoni’s number. “Everyone wearing Jersey no. 7," a user commented.

Everyone wearing Jersey no. 7 ❤️— Chetan Sharma™ (@Chetanpsych) May 20, 2023

The Arun Jaitley Stadium was also transformed into a sea of yellow jerseys.

Yellow sea at Delhi - The Craze of Dhoni & CSK. pic.twitter.com/z39u6JHUBp— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 20, 2023

ALSO READ | ‘MS Dhoni Isn’t Able to Run as Well as He Did…’: Michael Hussey Provides Update on CSK Skipper’s Knee Injury

MS Dhoni’s CSK is at the second spot in the Indian Premier League standings. The Chennai-based outfit lost their previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders and will be looking to bounce back in the fixture against Delhi.

In the match against Delhi, CSK managed to score 223 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway’s partnership of 141 runs managed to give Chennai the advantage of a high score. Delhi’s bowlers paled against their opponents’ fiery batting line-up and could only manage to scalp 3 wickets.

top videos

As for Dhoni, the CSK captain came in at number 4, but did not get a chance to bat much. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 5 off 4 deliveries.

In this season of the tournament Dhoni has managed to score 98 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 196.00.