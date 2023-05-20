CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

WATCH | Ravindra Jadeja 'Mock-Threatens' Run-out, David Warner Responds with Sword Celebration

IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja (Twitter)

David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja shared some friendly banter on the field after taking a run

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ravindra Jadeja were involved in some friendly banter during match number 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - LIVE

WATCH THE FUNNY INCIDENT HERE:

DC are chasing a stiff target after Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed brilliant half-centuries to help CSK post a challenging 223/3 from their 20 overs.

Opting to bat, the pair of Conway (87 off 52) and Gaikwad (79 off 50) came all guns blazing, hitting boundaries and sixes at will at the tacky Kotla pitch. The two put on 141 runs for the opening stand.

The duo smashed a total of 14 fours and 10 sixes. The Delhi bowlers were punished for straying from their lengths.

ALSO WATCH | ‘That’s How it is Supposed to be’: MS Dhoni’s Cheeky Response to Danny Morrison’s Query at Toss During DC Clash

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey was a happy man at the mid-innings break.

“If you’d asked me if you would take 223 at the start, I would bite my hands off. Good job by Ruturaj and Conway, this is a good score on the board, but we’ll have to bowl well. People who played told me this is the best wicket of the season so far, but it did slow down as the ball went soft," Hussey said.

ALSO READ | ‘MS Dhoni Isn’t Able to Run as Well as He Did…’: Michael Hussey Provides Update on CSK Skipper’s Knee Injury

Hussey also praised the opening pair of Ruturaj and Conway.

    “They’ve had a special relationship, complement each other well and bring the right-left hand angle as well, this pair has worked well for us.," he said.

    (With inputs from Agencies)

