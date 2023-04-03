IPL 2023, DC vs GT: 'Axar Patel Will Bat Higher in The Order,' Confirms Sourav Ganguly

Delhi Capitals are back at their home ground after three seasons and the mood in the practice session suggested that the players are quite excited to play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium again. After a big loss to Lucknow Super Giants in their opening match, David Warner took the charge once again of the Capitals to lighten up their mood in the training session on the eve of the Gujarat Titans clash. The players were having fun playing football before turning to their usual batting and bowling training.

Meanwhile, Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly represented Delhi Capitals at the pre-match press conference as he shared some big updates regarding the team’s plans going forward in the tournament.

The veteran Indian captain suggested that Delhi Capitals will promote all-rounder Axar Patel up the batting order after his recent exploits with the bat for the Indian team.

“We have discussed about Axar’s batting position and hopefully, he will bat higher in the order. He has batted exceptionally well for India in the recent past. He got a lot of runs against Australia in the Test series on difficult wickets and hopefully, he can score runs for us," Ganguly said in the pre-match press conference.

Ganguly also talked about the performances of the Indian bowlers’ DC as they played with an all-Indian attack during the game against LSG. The franchise’s director of cricket also shed light on Anrich Nortje’s availability for the GT clash.

“Anrich Nortje is here, but we haven’t picked the team yet. Khaleel and Mukesh bowled well against Lucknow. Sakariya bowled well in his first two overs but went for a few runs in his last two, which can happen in T20 cricket. We have the required attack, hopefully, we’ll be fine against Gujarat," he added.

ALSO READ | Who is Going to Bat at Number 3?: Vijay Shankar Opens up on Kane Williamson Blow Ahead of DC Clash

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh didn’t bowl a single over in the first match which cast doubts over his role as some thought he will be playing as a pure-batter, however, Ganguly shut down all the speculations.

“No, Marsh is an all-rounder. So there were 30 in the first six overs against Lucknow. So probably Warner felt that he wasn’t required to bowl because we had all our eight overs of spin after that available. And the way Sakariya Mukesh and Khaleel upfront on the six. It’s quite natural that sometimes the captain will bring them back. It’s just that Nicholas Pooran and Mayers played well and played some big shots and took the score to 190," Ganguly replied to News18 CricketNext‘s query.

The former India captain also talked about the Capitals batter’s struggle against the pace in the LSG as Mark Wood claimed a fifer and rattled their batting unit completely.

“Our batters have scored against fast bowling in the past. It’s just that they got out against Lucknow Super Giants and sometimes that happens in sports. You have to give credit to Mark Wood for the way he bowled in the last game."

ALSO READ | MI and CSK Legends Engage in Hilarious Twitter Battle, Mock Each Other’s Franchises

Talking about missing the services of Rishabh Pant, Ganguly suggested that players like him, Shreyas and Jasprit Bumrah (who are also ruled out of season) are not easy to replace but it’s the chance for the young boys to showcase their talent.

“We’ll miss Rishabh Pant for the season. You know, players like Rishabh, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah - they’re not easily replaceable in franchise tournaments because the best gets distributed to all the teams and that’s the way it is. I always see this as an opportunity for someone to become better because, Rishabh became better because MS Dhoni finished playing and, and that’s the way players are produced and it’s going to be the way," he added.

Sarfaraz kept wickets in the absence of Rishabh in the opening clash but he was not up to mark with the gloves on. Ganguly asserted that picking Sarfaraz as a keeper gives them the added advantage of having a glovesman who can bat well and they are not going to judge his keeping skills after 20 overs only.

“You know, the game has changed, majority of teams look at keepers who can bat because it’s an all-up that becomes an all-rounder position and Safraraz is kept from Mumbai this season n the Vijay Hazare. Obviously, at this level, pressure is different, but then the poor guy has just kept 20 overs, you can’t pass judgment on him," he said

“The basic thought behind it is that as we don’t have Rishabh who was a batsman and a keeper for us, you look at teams around, you go to LSG you have KL Rahul and Poorn keeping gloves and batting. MS Dhoni was a keeper and a batsman. He does that for Chennai. All the teams, you go to Bangalore, you go to Mumbai, you go to KKR, they all have a keeper who can bat well that’s the trend in world cricket," he further added.

When asked whether the team might use a specialist wicketkeeper for the bowling innings with the Impact Player rule coming in the game, Ganguly said, “Different teams will use that Impact Player according to their strengths and weaknesses and I am sure that’s the possibility.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here