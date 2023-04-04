Rishabh Pant Likely to be at Arun Jaitely Stadium to Cheer for Delhi Capitals: Report

After a humiliating loss at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals (DC) return home to seek redemption against defending champions Gujarat Titans. The clash is scheduled to take place on Tuesday night and David Warner’s men are sweating it out in the nets under the lights at Kotla.

DC sorely missed their first-choice captain Rishabh Pant against LSG when Mark Wood was breathing fire at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. But the DC fans are likely to get a surprise at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

As reported by the news agency PTI, Pant is likely to be at the venue on Tuesday to watch the team’s first home game against GT. He might also sit in the dugout if the franchise can secure requisite permission from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

“Rishabh has always been an integral part of Delhi Capitals. There is a high possibility that he will be present for the season’s first home game against GT on Tuesday. He will definitely be in the team owner’s box but if ACSU allows, he might also sit for some time in the team dug-out," an IPL source privy to the development in the Capitals’ camp told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Pant met with a horrific car accident last December which has ruled him out of competitive cricket for a considerable period of time. He has undergone surgery on his right knee and has just started walking and doing his rehabilitation.

It has also been learned that the Delhi Capitals will be honouring Pant by inscribing his jersey number on all the players during one of the games when the team will wear a different colour. However, the jersey number will be inscribed in one corner and it will not be an infringement on the players’ individual jersey numbers.

“Every season, DC wears a different jersey during one particular game. In that game, everyone will have Pant’s jersey number inscribed on their jerseys. However, there is a specific rule for the logo and it will be a small inscription in one corner,” the source said.

