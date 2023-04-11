CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

IPL 2023, DC vs MI: 'Old is Gold', Fans Hail 'Evergreen' Piyush Chawla

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 20:53 IST

New Delhi, India

IPL 2023: , Mumbai Indians's Piyush Chawla (IPL/BCCI)

34-year-old Piyush Chawla dismissed Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell ad Lalit Yadav

Piyush Chawla picked up the wickets of Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell ad Lalit Yadav during match number 16 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

The veteran spinner ended the innings with figures of 3/22 from his four overs.

Fans hailed Piyush Chawla for his ever-green performance:

He stepped on the international cricket arena 14 years ago, when he became the second-youngest player to represent India in the long format of the game. Chawla made his Test debut at the age 17, in March 2006 against England at Mohali. The following year, he made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at Dhaka.

He has been in and out of the Indian team for various reasons. However, Chawla has been a successful player in the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League (IPL). He first played for Kings XI Punjab (2008-13). In 2014, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders where he was part of it till 2019. In the 2020 IPL auction, he was bought by the Chennai Super Kings.

Chawla, aged 34, was sold to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2023 at the mini-auction held in Kochi earlier in the year.

Piyush Chawla had earlier lamented that there are not many wrist spinners in the IPL.

“Every team wants wrist-spinners in this format because while most bowlers go for runs, wrist-spinners are the attacking options that will give you a breakthrough. I think you aren’t seeing many wrist spinners because there aren’t many in domestic cricket. Youngsters want to probably bat or bowl quick and very few want to become wrist spinners,” Chawla had told Sportskeeda.

