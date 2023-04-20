IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Lose U-19 World Cup Winner to Back Injury in a Fresh Jolt

Delhi Capitals are enduring a wretched start to IPL 2023. A majority of their key players are out of form, they have lost five matches in a row and now, they continue to lose players to injury.

Ahead of their clash with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday night. DC have suffered another jolt with young fast bowler and 2018 U-19 World Cup winner Kamlesh Nagarkoti reportedly picking up a back injury and being ruled out of the entire season.

Nagarkoti hasn’t played a single game so far this season for the franchise. The youngster has been dealing with injuries since the junior world cup having spent a significant time at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Not that DC don’t have quality players in their squad. They have T20 world cup winners in David Warner, who is also leading them this year, allrounder Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav among others.

However, they haven’t been able to put together a decent show so far and remain the only franchise out of 10 which is yet to win a game now.

Their have been reports that Ricky Ponting, the head coach, could exit the setup once the season ends with Sourav Ganguly the prime candidate to take over the role.

Meanwhile, the struggles of Shaw, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav mean DC have called up uncapped Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyam Garg for trials midway through the season despite the franchise having the maximum squad strength.

“The maximum squad strength is 25 and DC has maximum squad strength. Now whether they would replace someone isn’t known. As of now, both are on trial," an IPL source tracking DC’s developments told PTI.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed is nursing a hamstring injury after having played in just two matches so far. The team management though is positive that he will get fit in time.

