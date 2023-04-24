IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Might Turn Their Back on Prithvi Shaw Now, Feels Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Delhi Capitals might drop Prithvi Shaw from the side after his back-to-back flop shows in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. Shaw has been going through a lean patch in IPL 2023 and has scored just 47 runs in 6 matches at an underwhelming average of 7.83. Delhi Capitals have used Shaw as an Impact Player in the last few matches but the 23-year-old is yet to make any impact with the bat this season.

However, Delhi snapped their five-match losing streak in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. It was also a nervy win for Warner and Co. as they choked under pressure but Axar Patel held his nerves, in the end, to take them over the line.

Chopra suggested that it’s a possibility that Delhi might take the big call of dropping Shaw from the side for the Sunrisers Hyderabad clash.

“Delhi have finally won a match. They defeated Kolkata but that too with great difficulty. David Warner looked very good last time. They might turn their back on Prithvi Shaw now, that they will not play him now, that’s a possibility," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra further pointed out at flamboyant Australia batter Mitchell Marsh also need to score big runs to end his rough patch as he has been struggling miserably this season.

“Mitchell Marsh will also have to score runs because he is also not scoring runs. It was Phil Salt’s first match only. After that, everyone plays odd shots. Axar Patel plays well but no one makes him bat up the order," he added.

Meanwhile, Chopra criticised Sunrisers Hyderabad for their on-field performances this season as they are currently placed at the ninth spot on the points table. The former cricketer suggested that SRH looked good on paper but they failed to put up a show on the field.

“Hyderabad are coming after losing their last match and they lost the match prior to that as well at home. The team looked good on paper, but cricket is not played on paper but on the ground, and there this team is in a slightly bad situation."

