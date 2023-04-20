IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl after Delayed Toss, Kolkata Knight Riders Make 4 Changes

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner won the toss and decided to field first against Nitish Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

The toss was delayed with rain playing spoilsport and is expected to play a part in the proceedings at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Delhi Capitals have lost five matches on the trot so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table while KKR are placed eighth in the standings with two wins in five outings.

David Warner said that DC have brought in Ishant Sharma and Phil Salt are in for Abishek Porel and Mustafizur Rahman.

“We will have a bowl first. Weather being around, you don’t know what the total is going to be. We haven’t been disciplined with the ball. We have two changes," David Warner said after winning the toss.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana said his side has made four changes.

“We are playing after 3 years thanks to Covid. Every thing feels new. We have four changes. Tough to remember. If we play as a unit. It should be tough to beat us," Nitish Rana said at the toss.

DC vs KKR Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals - David Warner, Philip Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Sub - Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya and Ripal Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders - Jason Roy, Litton Das, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sub- Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Weise, Suyash Sahrma and Narayan Jagadeesan

