IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl as Prithvi Shaw Demoted to Substitutes, Jos Buttler Starts For Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and opted to field first against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

DC skipper Warner said that they have made a few changes with Mitchell Marsh flying back to Australia to get married.

“Don’t know what’s gonna happen. Hopefully, we will start well. (Mitchell) Marsh has gone home to get married. All the best to him. There is one forced change. There are changes. Lalit comes in as well," Warner said after winning the toss.

Sanju Samson also said that they have made a few changes, even though he couldn’t recall exactly who, adding that Jos Buttler, who seemed to have hurt his fingers, is fit to play.

“I think it looks a good wicket to bat on. Should be a high-scoring game. Let’s see how we turn up. With the impact rule, we can balance the side both ways. We can kind of manage. Jos (Buttler) is alright. We have a couple of changes. I am a bit confused. I will have to see the sheet as it keeps changing thanks to the impact rule," Samson said at the toss.

Dhruv Jurel starts, and Sandeep Sharma makes his debut in Pink! 💗 pic.twitter.com/fJ6XjxKIur— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 8, 2023

RR vs DC Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals - David Warner, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

