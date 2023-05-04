IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Shares Throwback Photo of Teammates Aman Khan Meeting Ishant Sharma as a Young Fan

Delhi Capitals (DC) shared a throwback picture of Aman Khan with Ishant Sharma, the heroes of their win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Aman Khan scored 51 runs from 44 balls, with the help f three strokes to the boundary and three over it, at a strike rate of 115.91 as Ishant Sharma picked up two wickets in his four overs, including defending 12 runs in the last over of the match.

The senior Indian bowler, Ishant has been a revelation for DC this season and has already picked up six wickets from four matches at an average of 15.17. Aman, on the other hand, was traded to DC in exchange of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Shardul Thakur.

After DC won by 5 runs as they took to social media to share the adorable image of Aman as a young boy with Ishant.

After the win, Aman said it gave him more confidence.

“(In earlier matches) I was going to bat at 30 balls 100 required and all of that. I wasn’t thinking much and I wasn’t low on confidence. But in the previous game that I played in Hyderabad, I went in a similar situation and I threw my wicket away. So, I was really disappointed with myself and I was just thinking that if I get another opportunity like that," Khan said in the post-match presentation.

Ishant Sharma said he has been practising bowling yorkers: “I keep practising in the nets. We practice bowling we the new ball, but at the same time we do practice bowling wide yorkers, and today the hard work paid off, I just backed myself and bowled wide yorkers. When you are preparing yourself in the nets we plan to certain batsmen as to what to bowl and it is all about executing it every single time, back yourself and believing in yourself."

