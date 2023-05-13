IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Skipper David Warner Elects to Bowl as Sikandar Raza Returns for Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the bottom of points table and almost out of the playoffs race, while Punjab Kings still have a chance to make it to the top four. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. are currently placed at the eighth spot with five wins in 11 matches.

The visitors made a big change in their XI as Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa was dropped after a flop show in the last match, while Sikandar Raza returned to the side.

While Delhi removed Ripal Patel from the XI while Pravin Dubey got a chance.

Warner suggested that the team has done well in recent matches and said that the players have a lot of freedom.

“We will have a bowl. It is going to be a slow, low surface, it is not going to change much. There might be some dew later on. The last game was not a good one but winning 4 out of 5 was quite good. The boys have come out with a lot of freedom and a clear mind. The crowd has come out and supported us. We have got the same 16, Ripal goes out and another pacer comes in," Warner said at the toss.

Punjab Kings captain Dhawan said that his team has adapted to the conditions quite well.

“We would have bowled too but we are batting first, so looking forward to it. I guess, we’re adapting to the conditions nicely, we’re playing some good cricket and we’re not finishing well sometimes. It is beautiful that they are putting up good performances. They are young and maturing and those are great signs. We have got one change – Raza comes back in and Rajapaksa misses out," Dhawan said at the toss.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals Subs: Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings Subs: Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee