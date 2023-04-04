IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Teammates Wish Rishabh Pant Speedy Recover Ahead of 1st Home Game

Delhi Capitals (DC) stars wished Rishabh Pant a quick recovery ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, and Kamlesh Nagakoti, among others in the video message for Pant, said that they are missing him and wish that he comes back fit fast.

“I hope you are recovering well. Dekh raha hu tere videos ab dhire dhire chal raha hae (Can see you videos are going well now). Baby steps are coming now. Really happy to see how you are recovering," Shaw said in the video.

“We will be playing back in Delhi after 3-4 years. We will be missing you. I can see how well you ae recovering. You are doing recovery pool for half an hour, so that’s a bog thing," Axar said.

“I hope you recover well. I know you are supporting us and we will try to win it for you brother," said Powell.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter will reportedly be coming in attendance for Delhi Capitals’ first home match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Shyam Sharma, Director of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), had earlier confirmed to IANS that special arrangements have been made to ensure Pant smoothly watches the game at the stadium.

It will be Pant’s first appearance at a cricket stadium after miraculously surviving a horrific car accident while on his way to his hometown Roorkee in Uttarakhand from New Delhi on December 30 last year.

As of now, Pant is on the path to recovery from injuries which have kept him out of cricketing action since the start of this year, including missing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and IPL 2023.

In Pant’s absence, left-handed opener David Warner has been named as the skipper of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, with left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel being the vice-captain. The franchise also drafted left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel as Pant’s replacement for IPL 2023.

During their IPL 2023 opening game against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi had kept Pant’s jersey on top of their dugout as a tribute to their injured regular captain.

The 25-year old Pant was last seen in action during India’s second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium which ended on December 25. He hit a match-winning 93 in the first innings of that game.

(With inputs from Agencies)

