Home » Cricket Home » 'Dhoni Review System' Trends on Twitter as Fans Hail MS Dhoni's DRS Call Against Mumbai Indians
2-MIN READ

'Dhoni Review System' Trends on Twitter as Fans Hail MS Dhoni's DRS Call Against Mumbai Indians

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 21:06 IST

Mumbai, India

MS Dhoni's review of Suryakumar Yadav became a top-trend on Twitter (Twitter Image)

MS Dhoni's correct call on Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal become a top trend on Twitter as Dhoni Review System became the talk of the town

MS Dhoni is one of the most honest players on the field and during the faceoff between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni’s DRS review against Suryakumar Yadav became a top trend on Twitter.

‘Dhoni Review System’ became the top trend on Twitter within minutes after Dhoni correctly called Suryakumar’s dismissal. While the on-field umpire didn’t give it out, Dhoni’s review was proven correct by the third umpire.

The incident happened during the second ball of the eighth over as Mitchell Santner bowled to Suryakumar, who tried to sweep the ball but the ball sailed down the leg stump and Dhoni flung out in appeal.

RELATED NEWS

The veteran wicketkeeper batter was adamant that the ball had deflected off Suryakumar and while the on-field umpire didn’t give it out, Dhoni asked for a review and upon replays, the CSK skipper’s call was adjudged right.

Fans hailed Dhoni’s decision-making and hailed the veteran wicketkeeper batter with ‘Dhoni review system’ becoming the top-trend on Twitter within minutes.

Check how fans reacted:

Talking about the match, Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings dominated Mumbai Indians after Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave the hosts a decent start. While Rohit and Ishan stitched together a 38-run partnership, they would then suffer a collapse with Ravindra Jadeja taking the crucial wickets of Kishan, Cameron Green and Tilak Verma.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

first published:April 08, 2023, 21:06 IST
last updated:April 08, 2023, 21:06 IST