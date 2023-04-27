IPL 2023: Dinesh Karthik Faces Wrath of Trolls After Flop Show Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Kolkata Knight Riders for the second time in IPL 2023 on Wednesday. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers were completely outplayed in their own backyard, M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bangalore could not chase down 201 runs and lost the match by 21 runs. Apart from Virat Kohli, no other RCB batter was up to the mark. But fans are particularly disappointed with the team’s wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. The veteran cricketer is going through a rough patch in the tournament.

Karthik again failed to finish the match successfully for his team and is now being trolled on Twitter. The fans slammed Karthik for running out Suyash Prabhudessai and failing to come up to the team’s rescue when required.

One fan wrote, “Dinesh Karthik is now more of a liability than an asset to the team, always trying to sabotage the team by making other players get run out!”

Dinesh Karthik is now more of a liability than an asset to the team, always trying to sabotage the team by making other players get run out!!! Fir khud bhi chal dena h bhai ko 🤦🏻‍♀️— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) April 26, 2023

Another fan tweeted, “Just a reminder that MS Dhoni chased 91 runs in 7 overs at Chinnaswamy. Never ever compare MS Dhoni with Dinesh Karthik.”

Just a reminder MS Dhoni chased 91 runs in 7 overs at Chinnaswamy.Never ever compare MS Dhoni with Dinesh Karthik pic.twitter.com/hjc7BThqvW— Vansh (@vanshtweetz) April 26, 2023

A fan pointed out that Dinesh Karthik may be lacking the motivation to do well in this season of IPL 2023.

Last year DK had the motivation of making to the Indian T20 squad and he performed brilliantly. This year that's not the case. I am not saying he is intentionally not performing but then hunger and determination is something that pushes you beyond your limits.— Shashi🏏 (@Shashinaik6794) April 26, 2023

Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli was scathing in his assessment of his team’s performance at the post-match ceremony. Kohli was extremely critical of his team for losing to a misfiring Kolkata side. He suggested that RCB deserved to lose after all their lapses in the field. It is worth noting that KKR skipper Nitish Rana’s catch was dropped twice by RCB fielders. Mohammed Siraj first dropped Rana at long-off off Vijaykumar Vyshak. Harshal Patel also couldn’t hold on to Rana’s catch off Siraj’s bowling. The lapses in the field and poor batting cost RCB dearly on Wednesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batting seems to be overly reliant on Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. The likes of Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror have not been able to step up for the team in the tournament so far. Time is running out for RCB as there are quite a few teams stacked together on eight points in a crowded mid-table. Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to play consistently in order to qualify for the playoffs.

