IPL 2023: Disappointed! Faf du Plessis Says 'Have to Be on Top of Your Game' After 1-wicket Loss

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a narrow 1-wicket loss to Lucknow Super Giansts (LSG) in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

After the celebrations from the visitors died down, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis reflected on the thrilling encounter.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“Disappointed," Du Plessis summed up the night for him and the side.

LSG were 37/3 at the end of the power play, with RCB right on top of a run chase of 213. Marcus Stoinis with his impressive 30-ball 65 and Nicholas Pooran’s sensational 19-ball 62 helped LSG to a last-ball thrilling one-wicket victory.

“They played well through the middle. One ball one run. We backed ourselves to get a run-out," De PLessi said at the post-match presentation.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

“Just looking at the wicket, from 7-14 it was quite slow. In the last five overs it started skidding on. Really good for some good cricketing shots. Stoinis and Pooran played everything off the middle. They took on one of our main bowlers (Harshal) in his first couple of overs," he added.

As Bangalore had to field four fielders outside the circle in the final over due to over rate penalty, Harshal managed to hold the LSG charge by making it one run or one wicket off the last ball.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

After Harshal’s attempt to run out Ravi Bishnoi out wasn’t successful, a fumble from Karthik behind allowed Bishnoi and Avesh Khan to go for a leg-bye, taking Lucknow to a thrilling victory.

“It is a difficult place to bowl at the death. You have to be on top of your game," Du Plessis said.

Personally, with the bat, Du Plessis struggled to get off the mark initially, playing second fiddle to Virat Kohli and then Glenn Maxwell.

“I was struggling for the most part of my innings. Was happy to give the strike back to Kohli, sometimes you have to scratch. When I started hitting a few of the middle I got my flow back," Du Plessis said.

He did and made an unbeaten 79 at a strike rate of 171.74 and an incredible six that landed out of the stadium.

The captain and his team, will have time to ponder as they next play at home against to Delhi Capitals come Saturday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here