IPL 2023: 'Don't Know How it Happened', KL Rahul After 7-run Loss Against Gujarat Titans

KL Rahul was at a loss for words after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 7 runs in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

“I don’t know how it happened, but it has happened," KL Rahul mumbled when asked after the match.

The star batter had started the chase of a paltry 136, by playing out a maiden from Mohammed Shami.

“I can’t put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost 2 points today, this is cricket," he added.

The shortest format of the game has evolved of late to give weightage to hw runs are scored instead of how many were scored.

KL Rahul was the top-scorer for LSG, with 68 runs from 61 balls after reaching his fifty in 38 balls. In fact, his innings was the third-slowest in the history of the IPL.

“I thought we were brilliant with the ball, 135 was 10 runs under par, the bowling was exceptional," KL Rahul said in praise of his bowlers.

“We started well with the bat, but these things happen, we’ll have to take it on the chin," he said.

LSG are still second on the points table, with four wins from seven games.

“But still a long way to go, 8 points off 7 games, we were on the wrong side of the result today. We were well ahead in the game," KL Rahul said.

“I wasn’t really trying to bat deep, I still wanted to play my shots, take on the bowlers, but they bowled well in that 2-3 over period, by Noor (Ahmad) and Jayant (Yadav)," KL Rahul reflected.

Such was the choke effect from Gujarat’s bowlers that Lucknow were unable to hit a boundary in the last 45 balls of their chase.

“We perhaps should have taken a few more chances with wickets in hand, they bowled decently, but I think we missed out on some boundary opportunities, the pressure got to us in the last 3-4 overs, we played well until then. They did bowl well though," KL Rahul added.

