IPL 2023: 'Don't Need to Work on Too Many Areas', Axar Patel Says Delhi Capitals 'Time to Gel'

Vice-captain Axar Patel is of the opinion that Delhi Capitals shouldn’t be tinkering with too many aspects of their overall game despite twin defeats as it is just a matter of time before things start falling in place.

DC went down to Lucknow Super Giants in their opener by 50 runs before being outplayed by defending champions Gujarat Giants by six wickets on Tuesday.

Axar added that the Delhi side will take some time to gel together as a unit.

“It’s still early days in the tournament. I don’t think we need to work on too many aspects of our game," Axar was quoted as saying in a release.

The India international believes that as a combination, it will take some time to work as they haven’t played for a long time.

“We are playing together after a long time so we’ll take some time to gel together as a unit. Once our combinations start working, then it’ll get better for us."

The counter-argument to Axar’s opinion could be that all teams are facing the same problems.

The Capitals were back at their home ground, playing for the first time in four years at he Feroz Shah Kotla cricket ground on Tuesday.

“It was disappointing to be on the wrong side of the result. But, it was great to play in front of our fans after a long time. I hope the fans enjoyed the game. Hopefully, we’ll perform well in the rest of our home games."

Axar scored a brisk 22-ball 36, which was studded with a couple of fours and three maximums including a one-handed six.

Hitting a one-handed maximum wasn’t planned though.

“I didn’t plan the one-handed six. My bottom hand came off when I tried to extend my arms. Fortunately, I hit that ball for a six. And then I told Rishabh that the one-handed shot was for him. I was quite happy with my batting performance and I hope that I can keep performing well for Delhi Capitals."

Regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from his accident last December, was also present to cheer his team on Tuesday.

“It was great to meet Rishabh in the dressing room. Players from the Gujarat team also came to meet him. Hopefully, he recovers soon and comes back to Kotla. Then both of us can play one-handed shots," he said in jest.

