IPL 2023: Du Plessis-Maxwell's Fifties in Vain as CSK Defeat RCB by 8 Runs After Batting Masterclass

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs on Monday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium despite fifties from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Batting first, CSK had scored 226/6 after fifties from Devon Conway and Shivam Dubey, Moeen Ali helped put the finishing touches on the total.

In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror early, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell nearly carried RCB to the most successful run-chase in IPL history, however, CSK bowlers came good and restricted the visitors to a total of 218/8, thus sealing a thrilling win.

RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 Runs

(More to follow..)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here