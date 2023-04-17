CHANGE LANGUAGE
IPL 2023: Du Plessis-Maxwell's Fifties in Vain as CSK Defeat RCB by 8 Runs After Batting Masterclass
1-MIN READ

IPL 2023: Du Plessis-Maxwell's Fifties in Vain as CSK Defeat RCB by 8 Runs After Batting Masterclass

Amrit Santlani

News18.com

April 17, 2023, 23:23 IST

Bengaluru, India

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs in IPL 2023 (Sportzpics)

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs after a batting masterclass from Devon Conway, Shivam Dubey and a good display from CSK's bowlers

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs on Monday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium despite fifties from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Batting first, CSK had scored 226/6 after fifties from Devon Conway and Shivam Dubey, Moeen Ali helped put the finishing touches on the total.

In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror early, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell nearly carried RCB to the most successful run-chase in IPL history, however, CSK bowlers came good and restricted the visitors to a total of 218/8, thus sealing a thrilling win.

RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 Runs

(More to follow..)

About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext, Sports18.com has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cu...
first published:April 17, 2023, 23:23 IST
last updated:April 17, 2023, 23:23 IST