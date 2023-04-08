IPL 2023 El Calsico: Moeen Ali Says CSK vs MI is Like 'Manchester United Playing Liverpool'

Mumbai Indian (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter which promises unlimited entertainment every season. On Saturday night, the iconic Wankhede stadium is going to witness yet another epic clash between Rohit Sharma’s boys and MS Dhoni-led Yellow Army in what will be the 1000th IPL match.

CSK and MI are the two most successful franchises in tournament history. Rohit’s MI stand atop with record 5 title wins whereas Dhoni & co laid their hands on the title four times. Both teams have begun the current season with a defeat in their opening games. While CSK lost to defending champions Gujarat Titans, MI were beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

However, CSK bounced back with a 12-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on home ground. Since Mumbai also head back home to host the Super Kings, the local fans will expect Rohit Sharma’s ‘Paltan’ to open their account on the points table.

Moeen Ali opens up MI vs CSK clashesIPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises and the fan-following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket,” Moeen said in the pre-match conference.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

“From football’s point of view, it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games,” the England all-rounder said further.

Moeen further backed teammate Deepak Chahar who has returned to action after recovering from an injury. The right-arm quick has been one of the crucial parts of the CSK unit but at the moment, he is struggling to find his rhythm.

“I think the only thing he is lacking is game time. He had a bad injury and is coming back after a long time. Unless you can bowl in a proper game which you need as a bowler, he will get better as the tournament goes on,” said Moeen Ali.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here