IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Qualify for Playoffs After String of Strong Performances

Lucknow Super Giants have managed to qualify for the playoffs in impressive fashion. Under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir, Lucknow have played fearless cricket throughout the tournament. The team showed tremendous character after their regular skipper KL Rahul got sidelined due to an injury at the halfway point of the tournament. Stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya has marshalled his troops well and led from the front. LSG will take on a resurgent Mumbai Indians team in the Eliminator at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 24. The winner of that match will take on the losing team of the Qualifier 1. On the eve of Lucknow’s clash against Mumbai Indians, let is take a look at their performance in the league stage.

Lucknow Super Giants made a perfect start to their campaign by winning their first fixture by 50 runs against Delhi Capitals. They lost their next match against Chennai Super Kings, which was a high-scoring affair. Lucknow bounced back in style by winning two back-to-back matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In Game 30 of the tournament, Lucknow had succumbed to a humiliating defeat against defending champions. While chasing a low target of 136, the Lucknow batters had choked under pressure. When pretty much the same thing happened in the next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, it seemed that Lucknow would soon fizzle out. Besides, KL Rahul had picked up a serious injury in this match and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants kept on believing in themselves. After their home game against Chennai Super Kings was abandoned due to rain, Lucknow had to win at least three out of their remaining four league games. Lucknow did exactly that by defeating minnows Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in the business end of the league. Lucknow’s thrilling win against Mumbai Indians was particularly special as their bowler Mohsin Khan had managed to defend 11 runs in the last over. Lucknow will now fancy their chances in the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians. The likes of Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock and Ayush Badoni appear to be in red-hot form.

If they play to their strengths, Lucknow will be a very tough team to beat in the playoffs.