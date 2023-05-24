IPL 2023 Eliminator Toss Report: Mumbai Indians Opt to Bat First Against Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

The winner of tonight’s contest will advance to the second qualifier where defending champions Gujarat Titans await. Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings defeated GT on Tuesday in the first qualifier to enter the summit clash.

Speaking at the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma informed about the changes made to the playing. Hrithik Shokeen has returned into the mix and has replaced Kumar Kartikeya.

“We are going to bat first. Typical Chennai wicket, looks good at the moment, don’t know how much wear and tear will happen. Back in Mumbai we want to chase, this ground here with a longer boundary, it’s better to put up a score. The boys are upbeat about it, we have qualified and we are here. There have been ups and downs, but we have learnt a lot, and learnt what we can do as a team. We are ready for this game. We have one change, Kartikeya is out, Shokeen is in," said Rohit Sharma at the toss.

LSG defeated MI by a narrow margin of five runs when they two clashed earlier this month at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

“It has been an up and down season, but we have fought and never gave up. We have match winners, it’s a team effort from us, that’s a really good sign. We have covered all bases, just need to execute our skills. We would have batted first as well, but now we have to play some good cricket," said Krunal Pandya at toss.

Playing XIs

LSG: Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

MI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal