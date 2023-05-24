Rohit Sharma Gets A Good Luck Message From Little Fan Ahead Of IPL 2023 Eliminator

Soon after the post surfaced online, Mumbai fans rallied to the comment section, wishing luck to their favourite team for the remainder of the IPL 2023. A fan reminded others that Mumbai need to win just three more games to take home their sixth IPL title. Another fan underlined Rohit Sharma’s admiration for kids. A user labelled the little fan a “lucky boy” as he got the opportunity to exchange a high-five with the Indian captain.

Mumbai Indians have finally clinched a place among the top four after a prolonged wait of two seasons. Shattered by injury issues of several first-team players, the five-time champions could not provide a pleasant start to their campaign this year as well. But they made a miraculous comeback in the second phase of the tournament thanks to a commendable performance from the batting unit.

Mumbai needed to wait till their last game to breathe a sigh of relief. But their playoff hopes were also depending on some other teams, who were also the contender for fourth place. Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants had already made their way to the knockout stage. Apart from Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Riyals were in the race. Mumbai had to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad while Bangalore had to be defeated by Gujarat.

In the last game against Hyderabad at Wankhede, Mumbai bowlers had a disappointing start with the vising side posting a mammoth 200 runs on the board. Coming to chase, Mumbai lost the wicket of opener Ishan Kishan quite early. Despite the setback, Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green showed nerves of steel and went on to stitch a match-winning 128-run partnership. While Rohit was dismissed for 56 runs, Green remained unbeaten at a 47-ball 100. Suryakumar Yadav put up a blistering show in the end and helped Mumbai reach the target with two overs to spare.

Despite the commanding win over Hyderabad, Mumbai had to wait until Shubman Gill’s game-changing centurion knock helped Gujarat beat Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Gujarat’s victory ensured Mumbai’s spot in the IPL Playoffs for the first time since lifting the title in 2020.