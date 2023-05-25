Watch: Back-to-Back Run Outs Break LSG's Back, Rohit Sharma's Direct Hit Fetches MI a Big Win

The IPL 2023 Eliminator witnessed a couple of bizarre run-outs when Lucknow Super Giants batters were chasing a stiff 183 against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on Wednesday night. Allrounder Marcus Stoinis was anchoring the innings superbly but his collision with batting partner Deepak Hooda resulted in a game-changing blow for LSG.

A few deliveries later, a direct hit from MI skipper Rohit Sharma caught Krishanppa Gowtham short of the crease, breaking the back of Lucknow in a must-win game.

Amid the regular fall of wickets, Stoinis was the only Lucknow batter who held his nerves and stood firm against the MI attack. But a nasty mix-up in the middle not only led to his dismissal but also dented Lucknow’s hopes to win the title.

The incident happened in the 12th over; after completing the first run Stoinis and Hooda went for the second but run into each other. The former paid the huge price as he was caught short of his by Tim David’s perfect throw.

Three deliveries later, Gowtham committed a hara-kiri and was pinned down by Rohit Sharma’s direct hit. With 7 men down, LSG were biting the dust while Rohit’s Paltan was edging closer to the summit clash on Sunday.

Yes ✅No ❌Confusion in the Middle x 2 #LSG lose two wickets in no time as Mumbai Indians capitalise 🙌#TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/xWVnqQVSjh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2023

top videos

In the end, pacer Akash Madhwal’s sensational five-wicket haul helped Mumbai Indians advance to Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 with a thumping 81-win over Lucknow Super Giants. The right-arm quick turned the tide effectively in Mumbai’s favour, finishing with an exceptional 5/5 in 3.1 overs, which is the best-ever bowling figure in IPL playoffs history as well as the joint-most economical five-fer in the tournament and, the best bowling performance by an uncapped Indian player.

In the first innings, Mumbai looked all set for a 200-plus total at one point as they raced to 98/2 at the half-way mark. But Naveen-ul-Haq halted their charge by using his slower deliveries to pick 4/38, with Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan taking 3/34 and 1/24 respectively.