IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Pulls off a Stunner, Netizens Call RCB Skipper 'Superman'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis produced a moment of magic to take a stunning catch during match number 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Du Plessis removed youngster Hrithik Shokeen of Mumbai Indian (MI) with an incredible effort.

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - LIVE

The incident happened on the first ball of the 18 over as Harshal Patel bowled it full outside off, drawing Shokeen forward. The MI batter could not keep his shot down on the ground and ended up hitting the ball in the air.

Being the star fielder that Faf du Plessis is, the South African veteran anticipated the flight of the ball to perfection and dived forward to gasp the ball with both his hands. He tumbled and rolled on the ground to break his fall and make his catch stick to his hands.

In fact, Faf du Plessis made it look much simpler than it actually was.

Fans were left stunned by Faf du Plessis’s effort:

What a catch taken by Captain Faf Du Plessis. pic.twitter.com/ex15tPOk3h— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 2, 2023

Faf Du Plessis is One OF the Best Fielder OF all time. What a Catch pic.twitter.com/bdiATMBMdj— Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) April 2, 2023

Brilliant catch by captain Faf Du Plessis - his fitness at this age is incredible! pic.twitter.com/VsI3IgBnKr— ABP CRICKET NEWS (@ManiyarKishore) April 2, 2023

Faf du Plessis.What a catch. Did anybody remembered abd?😑#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/OQpAz8qtO2— imam hulagur (@imamhulagur) April 2, 2023

isn’t Faf Du Plessis the fittest 38 years old there is? What a brilliant catch and he made it look so easy!— Ravi Raghavendra (@RaviRaghavendra) April 2, 2023

Faf Du Plessis moves so beautifully!That catch showed his athleticismHe is 38 !!!!!— Revanth (@revanthbandari) April 2, 2023

Faf Du Plessis catch to run back, stretch, jump not put too much weight on one feet, quickly rolling is a great example of how to stay injury free and should be part of fielding coaching to youngsters.I’m sure @coach_rsridhar will have a lot of things to add to that catch. — Arvind Ramachander (@arvindia4u) April 2, 2023

Brilliant catch by captain Faf Du Plessis - his fitness at this age is incredible!#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/DDMpSUVe0x— BaTa Faisal ( محترم ) (@BataFaisal159) April 2, 2023

Brilliant catch by faf du plessis #RCBvMI— मयंक // less active (@mayank_314) April 2, 2023

Earlier in the game, Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik had a collision trying to take a catch as Reece Toply dislocated his shoulder after a dive to to save a run.

