'Put me in Coffin': Du Plessis, Kohli Ecstatic in RCB Dressing Room After Win But Maxwell in 'Shock'- WATCH

“We are trying to stay calm, just another day. Just 6 of them. 150-partnership, no biggies. It’s just what they do,” said a relaxed Glenn Maxwell after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pulled off a stunning 8-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday night at Rajiv Gandhi international stadium. A 172-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis sealed the deal for RCB, helping the team finish the chase of 187 successfully. The former scored 100 off 63 balls while the RCB captain contributed with a crucial 47-ball 71.

It was a happy dressing room as RCB managed to keep breathing in the race for playoffs. Faf entered the change room stating, ‘Put me in the coffin’, as he was too much tired. While the others cheered for Virat’s scintillating knock that lit up Hyderabad.

ALSO READ | ‘Somebody May not be Happy’: Social Media on Fire as Netizens Take Dig at Gambhir, Naveen After Kohli’s Ton

The ‘Player of the Match’ – Virat Kohli was all smiles after the game and was joyous over the 103-m six he smashed off SRH debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy’s bowling. Speaking with Maxwell, he said, “That’s my biggest six of the season so I will take it anyways.”

SRH v RCB Dressing Room ReactionsA century for the ages, a partnership for the record books, and a victory that takes us to Top 4 in the points table. A Happy Dressing Room but subdued celebrations as the team realises there’s a job in hand.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/EN7ehBXy6e — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 19, 2023

The dressing room scenes were captured on camera and the video was shared on the official Twitter handle of the RCB.

“A century for the ages, a partnership for the record books, and a victory that takes us to Top 4 in the points table. A Happy Dressing Room but subdued celebrations as the team realizes there’s a job in hand,” the caption of the video read.

IPL Points Table Update, SRH vs RCB

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik could also be seen heaping praise on Kohli for his ferocious knock.

top videos

“We all feel that it was just around the corner, it’s so good to see him bat the way he did. Take on the bowlers, he’s brilliant. Watch him play the shots that he did, outstanding,” said Karthik in the video.

RCB now need to defeat the Gujarat Titans and hope SRH beat Mumbai Indians in their final league game. In that case, RCB cannot end the league stage any place below the 4th. RCB are well within a chance to finish in the top-two if CSK and LSG lose their respective last games. However, if GT beat RCB on Sunday, then Faf du Plessis & Co will be stuck on 14 points.