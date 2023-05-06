IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Wins Toss And Elects to Bat Against DC, Kedar Jadhav Finds Place in RCB's XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. It was a rare sight to witness as the fans cheer loudly when Du Plessis guessed the flip of the coin right.

The fans have come in big numbers for the mega clash and interestingly they are backing the local boy Virat Kohli rather than Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table with 5 wins in 9 matches and they will look to move into the top four. A win on Saturday will help them pip Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in the tally.

While Delhi Capitals are still placed at the bottom of the table with just three wins and they will look to bank on the winning momentum to upset RCB.

The hosts made a forced change as Anrich Nortje, who has returned home due to personal reasons, has been replaced by Mukesh Kumar in the XI. While Mitchell Marsh also returned to the side for the highly-anticipated clash.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore included Kedar Jadhav in their XI. The Indian all-rounder replaced injured David Willey in the RCB squad recently.

“We are going to have a bat, looks like a dry surface, and hopefully there won’t be dew tonight. T20 cricket has got to do a lot with momentum, we got to assess the conditions and post a good score. We have got a lot of away games, for me it’s not an issue. With this new impact player rule, you can be so flexible. We have batted well in the top four, and we have done bulk of the scoring. Kedar Jadhav comes back for us," Du Plessis said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Warner also admitted that he would have also batted first as he suggested that dew will not be a factor on Saturday.

“We would have batted first as well. We are coming out here with a lot of energy, passion and belief. We can get only better from where we are. All facets of the game, batting, bowling and fielding (looking forward to do well in everything.) It rained today, so there might be no dew I guess. Mukesh Kumar comes in for Anrich Nortje who has gone home and Mitch Marsh comes in as the other overseas player," Warner said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

