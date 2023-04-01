IPL 2023: Fans Laud KL Rahul for 'Consistency' After Yet Anoter Faliure With The Bat

KL Rahul was trolled yet again by fans on social media after the Indian batter was dismissed for another single-digit score in his first outing in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in match three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

KL Rahul was dismissed for just 8 runs after facing 12 balls by Chetan Sakariya on the last ball of the sixth over of the first innings.

In fact, Sakariya continued his good record against Rahul as he got him out for the third time in the IPL.

The DC bowler sent a slower ball on the leg as Rahul tried to it hit in the air. He did not manage to get a proper connection as it went straight to Axar Patel.

Fans were quick to slam the LSG captain on social media:

Now stop calling KL Rahul fraud. He’s performing same in IPL too. 🙏🏻— maithun (@Being_Humor) April 1, 2023

The consistency of KL Rahul is something else— Nazia Sheikh (@n_sheikh007) April 1, 2023

Kl Rahul is the most underrated underachiever in Indian cricket 😀He should’ve been benched already but looks like he’s got a lifetime free pass🙁 #IPL2023 #LSGvDC #IPL— Krunal Thaker (@krunalthaker85) April 1, 2023

KL Rahul back to form 8 off 12 balls with an astounding strike rate of 66.6 #IPL2023— Main Teja hoon (@wasimalwez) April 1, 2023

Earlier, LSG mentor had come to the defence of his skipper.

“As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I don’t think he is under any kind of pressure. International cricket and IPL are different from each other. If you don’t perform in international cricket despite scoring 1000 runs in IPL, you will still have to deal with criticism. And that’s international cricket for you. After all, only 15 players get a chance to play for India. In IPL, more than 150 players get selected. Thus, you should not compare these two (IPL and international cricket)," he had said.

