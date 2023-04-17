IPL 2023: Fan Touches MS Dhoni's Feet During a Training Session, Picture Goes Viral

From producing remarkable match-winning knocks to coming up with heart-warming gestures off the field, MS Dhoni never fails to inspire fans.

The legendary skipper’s incredible fandom is a known fact and Dhoni’s special status was once again evident ahead of an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

When Dhoni was at the Chinnaswamy stadium for a practice session, a fan was spotted touching his feet. “Stimulating our senses! Here’s some ASMR ft. The Super Kings,” Chennai Super Kings wrote in a Twitter post.

A fan touching the feet of MS Dhoni after the practice at Chinnaswamy stadium. pic.twitter.com/8XIkprV8lP— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2023

Soon enough there the post was flooded with comments. This fan branded Dhoni as the “God of cricket.”

There were some predictions too. A user claimed that Dhoni’s CSK will manage to get the better of RCB.

Most fans pointed out how Dhoni remains their “hero” even years after calling it quits from international cricket.

Here are a few more comments:

A few of the comments also focused on CSK allrounder Ben Stokes. The Englishman has missed the last few IPL matches.

With 58 runs to his name, Dhoni is currently enjoying a strike rate of 214.81 in the IPL 2023. CSK lost their season opener to defending champions Gujarat Titans. The four-time IPL winners then scripted a prompt comeback by winning their next two matches.

CSK’s first win of the season came against Lucknow Super Giants, by 12 runs.

In their next game, Dhoni’s men downed Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

CSK then suffered a close three-run defeat against table-topper Rajasthan Royals.

With four points from as many games, CSK currently occupy the sixth spot on the points table and will be aiming to return to winning ways when they take the field against RCB .

