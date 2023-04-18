IPL 2023: Fans Label Royal Challengers Bangalore 'Chokers' After Disappointing Loss Against Chennai Super Kings

With 35 runs needed off the final three overs of the match against Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore looked set for a victory in Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, April 17. But the home team lost three wickets in a span of just 21 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Chennai, eventually, succeeded in restricting Faf du Plessis and co to 218. Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande picked up three wickets in the fixture to earn an eight-run win for his side. The outcome of the match, quite unsurprisingly, triggered a massive outrage on social media. While a section of social media trolled Royal Challengers Bangalore for their poor show, some appreciated MS Dhoni for keeping calm in a crunch situation.

Terming Royal Challengers Bangalore as the biggest chokers this fan expressed his sheer disappointment.

RCB can never lost by other teams.. but by themselves..Being fan, tbh they're the biggest chokers — 𝐌𝐫. 𝐑𝐞𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐢𝐞𝐜𝐞 ↙️ (@ABKmorningstar) April 18, 2023

Some even pointed out that promoting South Africa all-rounder Wayne Parnell in the batting order proved to be detrimental.

Who send Parnell above Hasaranga & Harshal . Hasaranga is a proper batsman but RCB thinks he is some Chahal in batting.— Slog Sweep-189 (@SloggSweep) April 17, 2023

Simply do not understand such tactics from HessonThey ended up promoting Harshal in previous two matches and now Parnell is coming ahead of himThey always knew CSK have too many left handers, if they wanted to bowl Hasaranga for few overs, why not play Bracewell instead— Naman🏏🥰 (@NamanShah2607) April 17, 2023

Taking a cheeky dig at the Faf du Plessis-led side, a user commented, “Irrespective of the outcome, respect for RCB. Only they could have lost from that position and they have lost.”

Irrespective of the outcome, respect for RCB. Only they could have lost from that position and they have lost. ♥️— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 17, 2023

Lavishing immense praise on Chennai Super Kings skipper, this fan tweeted, “Just a reminder that there never will be a Captain better than MS Dhoni.

Just a reaminder that there never will be a Captain better than MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/QcIkZCDmzu— ` (@rahulmsd_91) April 17, 2023

If choking is an olympic sport, RCB will be a silver medalist every time.— Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 17, 2023

From here To here Time flies but RCB luck remain same#RCBvsCSK #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/UHDtDPqpVG — Mayur (@133_AT_Hobart) April 17, 2023

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings posted a mammoth total of 226. Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 83. Chasing a target of 227, Royal Challengers Bangalore needed a solid start but in reality, that did not happen. The hosts lost Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror in the first two overs of the innings. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell came up with a spirited show and they ripped apart the Chennai Super Kings bowling line-up. Maxwell and Du Plessis stitched a solid 126-run partnership to bring their side back into the contest. The duo broke the record for the highest-ever third-wicket partnership in IPL history. They surpassed Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s previous record of 121 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Lions (now defunct) in 2016.

Chennai Super Kings spinner Maheesh Theekshana, eventually, broke the vital partnership by dismissing Glenn Maxwell for 76. Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, went back to the dressing room in the very next over after scoring 62 off 33 balls. Royal Challengers Bangalore ultimately fell short by eight runs. The defeat leaves them at the seventh spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

