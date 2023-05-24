WATCH: Ziva and Sakshi Lead the Roar as MS Dhoni's CSK to Book Spot in IPL 2023 Final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) powered their way to a record-breaking 10th Indian Premier League (IPL) final with a 15-run win over defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored in the match with 60 off 44 balls before cameos from the Chennai middle-order batters guided the home team to 172-7.

Chennai didn’t deviate from its perfect bowling script of squeezing the teams through spinners in the middle overs as Gujarat got bowled out for 157 off the final ball.

As Matheesha Pathirana dismissed Mohammed Shami to signal the end of the match, there was a huge roar from the stands with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi leading the Chepauk.

Fireworks went off over the Marina Beach skyline as the deafening chants for the Thala filled the stands.

At the post-match presentation, when MS Dhoni was asked about CSK qualifying for another final, he said: “IPL is too big to say it’s just another final. Used to be 8 top teams, now it’s 10. I won’t say it’s just another final. It’s hard work of 2 months."

When presented with the question if it was his last match at the Chepauk and in front of the CSK crowd, Dhoni said that he is not willing to think about it at the moment and will decide later when the time comes.

“I don’t know (back next year?) - I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I’ll always be there for CSK, where it’s playing or something outside," Dhoni said.

Gujarat will have another chance to meet Chennai in the final when they take on the winner of Wednesday’s Eliminator between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

(With inputs from Agencies)