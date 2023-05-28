IPL 2023 Final: Who Gets The Trophy if CSK vs GT is Washed Out in Ahmedabad?

There’s a chance weather could interrupt the proceedings during the IPL 2023 final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight with scattered thunderstorms predicted during the evening.

Gujarat Titans were the first team to advance to the playoffs but lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier with the MS Dhoni-led franchise heading to the summit clash. However, GT bounced back to crush Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier to book a rematch slated for May 28 (Sunday).

For the playoffs (two qualifiers and an Eliminator), if weather would have played the spoilsport forcing no play possible during the regulation time, then if conditions permit, Super Over would’ve decided the winner.

And in case the conditions not permit even a Super Over, since there were no reserve days for the playoffs, the team that finished higher on the points table would be considered to have won the match.

So what happens if the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT is interrupted by rain?

Here’s everything you need to know

If any of the Final, the Eliminator, Qualifier 1 or Qualifier 2 matches are tied, or there is no result, the following shall apply:

16.11.1 - the relevant teams shall compete in a Super Over and if necessary further Super Overs to determine which team is the winner of the match in question; and

16.11.2 - if conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner as described in Appendix F then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular Season, finished in the higher position in the League table (in accordance with clause 16.10 above) will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match.

The IPL though hasn’t said anything about a reserve day for the final or what happens if there isn’t a possibility of five-overs-a-side contest in the final.