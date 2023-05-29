'MS Dhoni and Reserve Day': Bitter Memories of 2019 WC Semi-final Revived After IPL Final Rescheduled

With the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final being moved to the reserved day after relentless rains delayed the toss and subsequently did not allow the start of the summit showdown between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Unmatched Experience vs Unblemished Record: IPL 2023 Final Brings Together Old Guard CSK and Invincible Newcomers GT in Epic Showdown

Fans on Monday had flashbacks of the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand. That match too had to be moved to ‘Reserve Day’ because of rain on the scheduled day. When the match finally was played, New Zealand went on to outclass India as the ODI ended up becoming Dhoni’s last in the Indian jersey, with him retiring retire from international cricket a few months later.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: How Chennai Super Kings Made it to a Record 10th Final

With the IPL 2023 final also heading into a Reserve Day too, fans speculated that it may be Dhoni’s last match in the IPL too.

Last time when Dhoni went on to play on a reserve day #CSKvsGT #IPLFinals pic.twitter.com/gobCXIq651— RolexShetty (@RolexShetty45) May 28, 2023

Last time when Dhoni played on Reserve day pic.twitter.com/qkC3yFKe1A— ♔ (@godvilliers17) May 28, 2023

Last time when Dhoni played on reserve day https://t.co/9j6pl23pe8 pic.twitter.com/YyeqTYHdKF— ™ (@Itzshreyas07) May 28, 2023

When Dhoni was asked about his plans by Harsha Bhogle after IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, the CSK skipper said: “I don’t know. I have 8-9 months to decide. The small auction will be around December. So why to take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide. But, I will always be there for CSK whether it’s in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside. I don’t really know."

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: How Gujarat Titans Made it Back-to-back Final at Ahmedabad

As per the rules, the IPL final will have a reserve day Monday, May 29 in this year’s case in case the match is not able to start by the 12:06 AM cut-off time, in which case there will be a five-overs per-side contest.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023 Final Scenarios: Who Wins the Title if Rain Washes Out the Reserve Day?

top videos

There are no such predictions of rain here on Monday, which means that there is a full possibility of a 20-20 over match.

(With inputs from Agencies)