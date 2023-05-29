IPL 2023 Final Scenarios: Who Wins the Title if Rain Washes Out the Reserve Day?

So for one last time in IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will lock horns tonight in the final match hoping to lift the trophy and create history at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

May 28 (Sunday) was designated to be the final day of the season when the winner would’ve been decided but rain forced the contest to be pushed into the reserve day i.e. May 29 (Monday).

First, the closing ceremony was delayed due to rain and then the toss kept getting postponed with the rain clearing out for a few moments around 9 pm (IST) before resuming and ultimately, around 10:55 pm (IST), it was announced at the venue that the match has been rescheduled for Monday.

So will we have a full game tonight?

The good news is the possibility is bright but the bad news is there’s a slight chance of rain today as well.

Here we explain all the different scenarios that could arise if rain interrupts/washes out the entire match

Delayed Start: So, if the rain forces the match to not start on time i.e. 7:30 pm (IST), no overs will be lost till it gets underway by 9:35 pm local time. Post that deadline, there will be a reduction in overs and the number depends on how late it begins.

For example: For a 19-overs-a-side match, it should start by 9:45 pm (IST).

Cut-off time for a five-overs-a-side match: If the conditions do not improve then a five-overs-a-side will be held. However, for that to happen, the deadline is 12:06 am (IST)

Super Over: Once the possibility of a five overs shootout ends, the winner will be decided by Super Over. Cut-off for this is 1:20 am (IST)

Complete Washout: If the Super Over isn’t possible either then the team that topped the league stage will be declared winner of the season (as per last year’s playing conditions). Gujarat Titans finished the regular reason with 20 points to top the table while Chennai Super Kings were second with 17 points.