'Gill se Dil ka Mamla Hai': Harbhajan Singh Wants Shubman to Fire All Cylinders in IPL 2023 Final

Shubman Gill be in action on Monday evening when Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams and their fans had to wait for straight 24 hours for the final showdown as the Ahmedabad weather played spoilsport, pushing the game to May 29. It will be for the first time in the IPL history that a season finale will take place on Reserve Day.

Meanwhile, the defending champions will largely bank upon their star batter Shubman Gill who has been in rollicking form this season. He has already struck three centuries in the tournament and with 851 runs to his credit, he currently holds the Orange Cap as well. His lightning hundred in the Qualifier 2 last week not only eliminated the Mumbai Indians from the tournament but also made Gill only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli to amass 800 or more runs in an IPL season.

Before the rain washed out Sunday’s action at Motera, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on the youngster. While commentating for Star Sports, the spin legend held Gill’s poster and hoped for another superb knock from the Punjab youngster.

“Ye apna banda hai. Ye dil ka mamla hai, mera aur uska. (He’s our guy and we have our hearts connected). Very well done and I’m proud of him. So, is his father who is here today and will definitely want his son to play another fantastic knock to win the trophy for Gujarat Titans,” Harbhajan said.

Gill had a decent start to the season where he was getting good starts but he couldn’t convert them to bigger scores. But towards the business end of the season, he seemed to have rediscovered his mojo and started batting fearlessly.

He scored three centuries in four innings last week, two of them sank the ships of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, respectively. As he gears up for the big finale on Monday in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat team management will surely want him to go all guns blazing for one last time this season.