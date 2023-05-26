'CSK Doesn't Want MI in Final': Chris Gayle Hints at Blockbuster El Clasico in IPL 2023 Final

Former West Indies legend Chris Gayle feels Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are favourites to reach the final as they gear up to lock horns against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 26.

The marquee clash between MI and GT will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and even though it’s the den of Pandya’s side, Gayle felt that the five-time IPL champs Mumbai have ‘momentum’ on their side and he further added that MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings wouldn’t want to square off against MI.

Rohit has an enviable record in the IPL playoffs, something he will look to add to against Gujarat although the home side has the second-highest run-scorer in the league with Shubman Gill just 8 runs behind Faf du Plessis in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap list.

Gayle however feels that the manner in which MI defeated Lucknow Super Giants, the 81-run victory and their past record, CSK would hope that GT defeat MI and make it their second final as they would not want to face Mumbai Indians in the final.

“They’re going to GT’s hometown, so that’s going to be a big plus for them. That’s something we have to take into consideration. But the momentum is now with Mumbai. Is Mumbai going all the way to the final? If they do, CSK doesn’t want to see a team like Mumbai," Gayle said on Jio Cinema.

Following a blockbuster display against LSG, Gayle also praised Cameron Green who has played crucial knocks for his side, the Aussie batter scored a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad helping MI reach the playoffs before coming up trumps against Lucknow as well.

“Cameron Green batted superbly. He was first very deliberate, it was fantastic. It was a good wicket to bat on, the ball was actually coming on to the bat. Cam Green actually set the tone and set the momentum for Mumbai Indians batting," the Caribbean superstar added.

Mumbai Indians are chasing their record-extending sixth IPL title, while CSK will hope to go level with MI’s tally having won four, however, GT will aim to become only the second team after Rohit’s side to retain the IPL trophy.