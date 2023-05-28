'Gujarat Titans are Reliant on Shubman Gill..': Wasim Akram Predicts Which Team Will Win IPL 2023 Final

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram feels Gujarat Titans are a tad bit reliant on Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill while also naming his pick for the team which will go on to win the final of IPL 2023.

Pandya’s GT are set to host MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for what promises to be an epic encounter.

The defending champions Gujarat will be hoping to become the first team since Mumbai Indians to defend the IPL crown, whereas CSK will be gunning for their fifth title.

It will be an incredible 10th IPL final for CSK in the league’s history. Dhoni’s forces have a slight upper hand on GT having played in all those finals according to Akram, who backed the Yellow Army to win the trophy.

Speaking on Sportskeeda, Akram said that he was expecting GT and CSK to reach the top four, and given Dhoni and his forces’ experience they are likely to pip Pandya’s GT in the summit clash.

“I was expecting that Chennai and Gujarat will finish in Top 4. Gujarat are reliant on Shubman Gill and their captain Hardik Pandya. CSK have qualified for finals 10 times," said the ex-Pakistan legend.

Akram further added, “They know to make a comeback even if they lose early wickets. They know how to remain calm. Others will have their opinions, but for me, CSK is 60%, GT 40%."

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also pointed out how Hardik’s mistake after winning the toss and opting to bowl in Qualifier 1 cost them against CSK in Chennai. Kaif felt that Gujarat Titans should have opted to bat in Qualifier 1.

“In Qualifier 1, GT lost against CSK in Chennai. Hardik Pandya made a mistake there. He decided to field first after winning the toss on a wicket like the one in Chennai," said Kaif.

He added, “CSK scored 170, and they had the likes of Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana. Spin is their strength. In knockouts, you should look to bat first. If you score 190 in the first innings, the run-chase won’t be successful."

With Dhoni’s CSK and Pandya’s GT clashing in the marquee fixture, having finished in the top two positions during the league stage, the IPL 2023 final will be a hard-fought contest.