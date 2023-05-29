IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni Wins Toss, CSK to Bowl First; Both Captains Go With Unchanged Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first in the IPL 2023 final against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans. Both captains opted to make no changes to their playing XIs from their last matches.

After rain forced the final to be played on the reserve day, MS Dhoni lauded fans for their loyalty while saying that he was happy to have a full 20 overs game given all the two-month preparation that goes into the tournament.

“We’ll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully we can entertain them. Pitch has been under cover for a long time, but throughout the tournament the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we’ll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team," said Dhoni.

Meanwhile, GT skipper Hardik gave an ode to CSK’s Dhoni, saying that he too likes to keep his players calm and cool-headed just like ‘Thala’ does.

" Would’ve bowled first as well, but my heart wanted to bat so I don’t mind losing the toss. We spoke that it is something out of our control (weather). Whichever team plays better will have their hands on the trophy. I like keeping the boys cool, and they repay me. It’s a flat track (what he makes of the pitch?). Same team," said Pandya.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana