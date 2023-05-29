CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :CSK VS GT LIVEAhmedabad WeatherWTC 2023IPL Final ScenariosMS Dhoni
Home » Cricket Home » 'CSK Will Fancy a 5th Title..': Ravichandran Ashwin Explains Why a Truncated Game Favours MS Dhoni's Side
1-MIN READ

'CSK Will Fancy a 5th Title..': Ravichandran Ashwin Explains Why a Truncated Game Favours MS Dhoni's Side

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 23:09 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Ravichandran Ashwin backed CSK to win their 5th IPL crown if overs get lost due to rain (Sportzpics)

Ravichandran Ashwin backed CSK to win their 5th IPL crown if overs get lost due to rain (Sportzpics)

Ravichandran Ashwin made a massive statement backing Chennai Super Kings to lift their '5th IPL title' if the IPL 2023 final sees overs lost due to rain delay

Ravichandran Ashwin feels Chennai Super Kings would have an advantage against Gujarat Titans and ‘CSK would fancy their 5th IPL title’ if the overs are reduced after rain forced the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT into a halt.

Ashwin, who had played for CSK from 2008 to 2015, tasting massive success under the captaincy of MS Dhoni predicted that the Yellow Army would fancy their chances for a record-equalling 5th IPL title if overs get lost after the rain break.

Chennai Super Kings came out to bat, knowing they needed to chase 214/4 after Sai Sudharsan’s 96-run knock helped GT put the highest score in the history of IPL finals.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Live Score pdates: Play Interrupted Due to Rain in Ahmedabad

CSK’s openers were batting at 4/0 after just 3 balls were bowled in the second inning before rain lashed down.

Meanwhile, Ashwin felt that CSK had all wickets in hand, and the wet outfield would also favour the Yellow Army.

“Everyone getting this dl par score, Confused with the revised target if the game is truncated," tweeted Ashwin.

The Rajasthan Royals spinner added, “Whatever said and done, a truncated game with all wickets in hand, wet ball and a slick outfield will mean that CSK will fancy a 5th title."

ALSO READ| Who is Sai Sudharsan? Gujarat Titans Batter Who Smashed 96 Runs Against CSK in IPL 2023 Final

Earlier, CSK skipper Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping that the weather if it rain, which it eventually did, would help CSK plan their innings accordingly with the DLS total.

top videos

    Batting second gives that advantage, although on a ‘flat track’ as Hardik Pandya put it at the toss, GT put up the highest-ever score in the history of IPL finals when they got to 214/4.

    Pandya himself played a hand in that, putting the finishing touches on his side’s score, after Wriddhiman Saha’s fifty and Sudharsan’s 96-run inning set the stage for GT.

    About the Author
    Amrit Santlani
    Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
    Tags:
    1. chennai super kings
    2. GT vs CSK
    3. IPL 2023
    4. MS Dhoni
    5. Ravichandran Ashwin
    6. Gujarat Titans
    7. Rajasthan Royals
    first published:May 29, 2023, 23:04 IST
    last updated:May 29, 2023, 23:09 IST