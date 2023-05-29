'CSK Will Fancy a 5th Title..': Ravichandran Ashwin Explains Why a Truncated Game Favours MS Dhoni's Side

Ravichandran Ashwin feels Chennai Super Kings would have an advantage against Gujarat Titans and ‘CSK would fancy their 5th IPL title’ if the overs are reduced after rain forced the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT into a halt.

Ashwin, who had played for CSK from 2008 to 2015, tasting massive success under the captaincy of MS Dhoni predicted that the Yellow Army would fancy their chances for a record-equalling 5th IPL title if overs get lost after the rain break.

Chennai Super Kings came out to bat, knowing they needed to chase 214/4 after Sai Sudharsan’s 96-run knock helped GT put the highest score in the history of IPL finals.

CSK’s openers were batting at 4/0 after just 3 balls were bowled in the second inning before rain lashed down.

Meanwhile, Ashwin felt that CSK had all wickets in hand, and the wet outfield would also favour the Yellow Army.

“Everyone getting this dl par score, Confused with the revised target if the game is truncated," tweeted Ashwin.

The Rajasthan Royals spinner added, “Whatever said and done, a truncated game with all wickets in hand, wet ball and a slick outfield will mean that CSK will fancy a 5th title."

Earlier, CSK skipper Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping that the weather if it rain, which it eventually did, would help CSK plan their innings accordingly with the DLS total.

Batting second gives that advantage, although on a ‘flat track’ as Hardik Pandya put it at the toss, GT put up the highest-ever score in the history of IPL finals when they got to 214/4.

Pandya himself played a hand in that, putting the finishing touches on his side’s score, after Wriddhiman Saha’s fifty and Sudharsan’s 96-run inning set the stage for GT.