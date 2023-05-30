'Thalapathy' Ravindra Jadeja Does it For His 'Thala' MS Dhoni

Every Ravindra Jadeja dismissal this season brought out the loudest of cheers from the Chennai Super Kings fans during IPL 2023. In what many believed was Dhoni’s final IPL season, a glimpse of their revered star is what all they cared about and Jadeja had the unfortunate predicament of walking out to bat just ahead of the CSK captain seven times through the season.

But in the wee hours of 30th May, nearly 31 hours after the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was originally scheduled to begin, Jadeja got the loudest of cheers – not because he was dismissed, but he had just won CSK a record-equaling 5th title.

For only the third time in the season had Dhoni walked out to the middle ahead of Jadeja and he meant business. With the title at stake, 22 runs needed off 14 deliveries; the Nardendra Modi Stadium erupted in unison upon seeing MSD walk out to finish the job.

The walk was full of intent with ‘Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni’ chants reverbing all around the humongous stadium; one had to believe this script was written for MSD only, a rather long script at that, but fitting, one would say.

Mohit Sharma bowled a full delivery outside off, Dhoni tried to muscle it over extra cover – it was not to be – the ball flew into David Miller’s safe hands. 0 off 1.

Golden duck for MS Dhoni; it was anti-climatic; almost tragic when you think of it. In Dhoni’s first international match (2004, 1st ODI, vs Bangladesh) he was out for a golden duck (run-out). Was this the full circle coming for the great one – a Shakespearean end, you would think, if this really was MSD’s final appearance as a player on a cricket field.

Surely it cannot be?!

In walked Sir Ravindra Jadeja - the man who has endured the scorn, the mockery, even disrespect at times during various phases of his career- both at international level and in IPL – in equal measure.

CSK fans, who till that moment had cheered on Jadeja’s dismissal so that Dhoni could come to bat, now were cheering for Jadeja to get the job done, for Dhoni.

Jadeja walked in this time to cheers of anticipation, desperation to a large extent.

The master finisher had gone, CSK fans’ only hope now remains in the man they were cheering to get out the whole season. Poetic justice is what Jadeja must have felt walking out.

He was to face the hattrick ball. 22 needed of 13. He negates the final delivery for a single and then faced up to Mohammad Shami for the penultimate over. A stellar over in the context of the match as Jadeja and Shivam Dube fail to connect one to the boundary. 8 runs off it. Equation is 13 off 6.

Dube and Jadeja score 0, 1, 1, 1 as Sharma nails four blockhole deliveries. 10 off 2 - this is Dhoni territory, but it is Jadeja who was batting.

CSK fans were hoping for a sliver of hope and Sharma erred – length ball and Jadeja got underneath and launched the ball over long-on. Roar of The Yellow Army was deafening. 4 off 1 – this was gettable, very much.

Last ball Sharma, aims for a yorker, but it is a loss full towards the pads and Jadeja has to just make a contact which he does. The Narendra Modi Stadium erupted again, Jadeja was running amok with his hands in the air; Dube at the other end, picked up the stumps in jubilation; CSK dugout jumped in joy – MS Dhoni though was calm, sitting in his seat with a weary smile and clapping.

Jadeja did not do his customary sword celebration – he must have forgotten, or considered unimportant at the moment as this moment was for Dhoni, for CSK as he would later dedicate the victory to his mentor. He went across to Dhoni and it was then that the great one showed some rare emotion and embraced his deputy – so he thought a season ago – in a warm hug and a big smile. Jadeja had just done a Dhoni.

**

Jadeja was once described as a Rockstar by the late Shane Warne. For Team India, his numbers rival the best in the business – legends included - when it comes to all-round abilities. Yet, Jadeja is probably not as adored the same way many of his India teammates are by their legions of fans.

Jadeja is not the archetypical process man. He speaks his mind on the field and off it as well. Twitter is the favourite hunting ground for Jadeja fans, critics, trolls and what not. But he is not someone who backs down. From hitting back at his trolls or taking up a fight with former cricketers – Jadeja takes no prisoners.

Even at CSK – where Dhoni and Suresh Raina are revered and respected - Jadeja falls short on this account. Throughout this season he has been vocal about the lack of support he has got from the CSK fans and the talks of rifts between Jadeja and Dhoni is not something the former has let go of. He has not shut down that noise, but has voiced his over it.

After last season’s debacle of captaincy and a run of lean form, Jadeja was feeling the pressure. As a long time CSK player and someone who was hand-picked to be Dhoni’s successor, Jadeja had big boots to fill in and he faltered. But, this year, it was a different Jadeja on show. Focused on his performance, he quietly was the team’s MVP even though the likes of Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tushar Deshpande became the most talked about players in the squad this year.

He also was in top form, giving it back to his detractors and fans alike on social media and there was not better way to shut out all those condescending voices than delivering the title to CSK, and to Dhoni.

People of Tamil Nadu have penchant for giving monikers to whom they adore and respect - admired icons. From, MGR’s Puratchi Thalaivar (Revolutionary Leader), M Karunanidhi’s Kalaignar (The Artist) to Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar (Leader), Kamal Haasan’s Ulaga Nayagan (Universal Hero), Sivaji Ganesan ‘s Nadigar Thilagam (Pride of Actors)

top videos

MS Dhoni had been adorned with Thala (Leader) while Suresh Raina is Chinna Thala (Deputy Leader).

Now, in that long list, it’s about time CSK fans add Ravindra Jadeja’s name and give him the moniker Thalapathy (Commander).