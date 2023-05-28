'20 is Better..': AB de Villiers, Irfan Pathan Lead Reactions After GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final Shifted to Reserve Day

It was a long wait for fans all across the nation, those who had travelled to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to watch Chennai Super Kings take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final, and those watching the summit clash at home.

With players of both teams reaching the venue at around 6:00 PM, there was a lot of anticipation among fans as MS Dhoni’s CSK gunning for their fifth IPL title squared off against Hardik Pandya’s GT, the defending champions aiming to make it two IPL crowns in a row.

The stage was set, but the rain gods had other ideas. What began as a slight drizzle slowly turned into a full-fledged hailstorm as the wait for the IPL 2023 summit clash began.

GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Final Moves to Reserve Day After Rain Plays Spoilsport on Sunday

The rain continued to play hide and seek after much deliberation, it was decided that the IPL 2023 final will be played on the reserve day, Monday, May 29.

With fans, players of past and present eagerly waiting for one of the marquee fixtures of the year, rain played spoilsport and former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, as well as former Indian pacer Munaf Patel reacted to the IPL 2023 final being shifted to the reserve day.

While De Villiers was expecting more ‘excitement’ and ‘anticipation’, Patel shared a hilarious meme, to sum up many fans’ feelings after the match.

“Control what we can, and that is more excitement and anticipation for tomorrow! The plot thickens for IPL 2023 final. Rest up everyone, tomorrow’s gonna be a cracker," wrote the Royal Challengers Bangalore legend.

Control what we can, and that is more excitement and anticipation for tomorrow! The plot thickens for @IPL 2023.Rest up everyone, tomorrow’s gonna be a cracker @JioCinema — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Munaf Patel shared a screenshot from the Bollywood epic ‘Hera Pheri’ movie.

“Hopefully, full game tomorrow. In the unlikely situation that we can’t get even a 5 overs a side game, there will be a super over. If even that is not possible, the team that finished higher at the end of the league stage is declared the winner," tweeted renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Hopefully, full game tomorrow. In the unlikely situation that we can’t get even a 5 overs a side game, there will be a super over. If even that is not possible, the team that finished higher at the end of the league stage is declared the winner— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan wrote, “20 is better… see you guys tomorrow."

20 is better… see you guys tomorrow.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 28, 2023

Former CSK legend Matthew Hayden shared a video of fans fully drenched returning back from the venue as he praised the loyal fans of IPL.

“Love you guys #bestfans See you tomorrow GT vs CSK IPL 2022 Finals," read his note.

Feel for all the cricket fans. [Hayden Instagram] pic.twitter.com/hF37J1Y4Tz— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 28, 2023

top videos

ALSO READ| ‘Tonight’s Final is Going to be My Last Game’: CSK Star Announces IPL Retirement, Says ‘No U-turn’

The equation remains unchanged, both Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be gunning for the league crown on May 29, in a full 20 overs game weather permitting.