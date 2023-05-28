IPL 2023 Final to be Postponed to Reserve Day? Here's What Umpires Nitin Menon, Rod Tucker Said | WATCH

With the entire nation waiting for an update about the IPL 2023 final, umpires Nitin Menon and Rod Tucker had a chat with Simon Doull offering their thoughts on what’s likely to happen amid the rain delay as Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans await their destiny.

“The conditions were quite good (at around 9pm), even after 3 hours of rain, we were quite hopeful but unfortunately, the rain came back again. 12:06 is the latest we can start and the groundsmen have an hour in hand to do the mop up work, We were trying to push the game as deep as possible tonight but if it doesn’t stop till 11, we might have to come back tomorrow. It should be around 60 minutes for the groundsmen to get the ground ready for having a game," said the two umpires.

An official verdict regarding the match being postponed was shortly shared by IPL’s Twitter handle.

The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact. #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/d3DrPVrIVD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023

“The Final of the IPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," read the tweet.

This means for the very first time in history, an IPL final will be played on the reserve day.

“Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact," informed the tweet further.

IPL’s official handle shared the video of the chat:

The Umpires are here with the latest update on the rain delay 🌧️Hear what they have to say 👇 #TATAIPL | #CSKvGT | #Final pic.twitter.com/qG6LVj4uvh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023

It was a long wait for the summit clash to commence as both teams arrived at the venue at around 6:00 PM earlier in the day however, rain began to pour down shortly before the toss.

Initially, it was a drizzle which soon turned into a heavy downpour as the wait for the final to commence began. After multiple checks and deliberations, and incessant rain, it was decided that instead of the game being reduced to five overs per side, or a super over, the match was shifted to reserve day on Monday, May 29.