Watch: Joy for Ravi Shastri, Ian Bishop Screams 'Never Bet Against MS Dhoni' But Kevin Pietersen Gives a Blank Expression as CSK Win IPL

As Ravindra Jadeja tickled a low full toss from Mohit Sharma between short fine leg and the wicketkeeper for a four, the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium erupted in joy. It was the winning boundary that secured Chennai Super Kings a record-equaling fifth IPL title as they beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a rain-curtailed finale on a late, late Monday night.

While emotions ran high on the field with a dejected Mohit being consoled by his team-mates and others, CSK players broke into joyous celebrations with their legendary captain MS Dhoni displaying a rare emotional side of him when he lifted Jadeja with his expressions clearly stating what was going through his mind.

Similar scenes unfolded inside the commentary box with the likes of Ravi Shastri, Ian Bishop and Kevin Pietersen on air watching CSK accumulate the required 13 runs in the final over of their chase of 171 that went down to the wire.

A video has emerged of the moment when Jadeja hit that winning boundary that left the trio with contrasting emotions.

Relive the commentary of the winning moment of #CSKvGT, as it happened, with Ian Bishop @irbishi calling it!📹: @deburchery pic.twitter.com/oROdrCH06l — Pavan Kumar Allada (@pavankumar_apk) May 29, 2023

Shastri stood up to get a clear view of whether the ball had indeed crossed the boundary and broke into a wide smile while Bishop, with his left hand aloft, roared, “Never bet against MS Dhoni and CSK."

Pietersen appeared shocked, not able to believe what had transpired. Or maybe was too absorbed, keeping his eyes fixed on what was happening on the field with a few members of CSK squad sprinting towards the middle even as Jadeja soaked in the moment.

Powered by Sai Sudharsan’s 47-ball 96 and Wriddhiman Saha’s 39-ball 54, GT posted 214/4 after being put in to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

top videos

After just three deliveries in CSK’s chase, rain arrived delaying the proceedings by two-and-a-half hours before the target was revised to 171 in 15 overs.

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad blazed away once the contest resumed before Jadeja applied the finishing touches.