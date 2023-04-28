IPL 2023: First 29 Matches See Sharp Decline of 42% in TV Advertising Sponsors

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has been consistently witnessing a sharp drop in the number of advertisers on television.

According to the latest BARC data, the number of advertisers on TV has fallen by 42% in the first 29 matches of this season. The data shows that this year IPL has only attracted 47 advertisers on TV so far. This number was 81 in the last season.

The reduced advertiser interest is also evident in the number of brands and categories that advertised on TV during this season.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

According to the BARC report, only 37 categories have advertised on TV this season, resulting in 35% drop in categories advertising on TV this year. Last year, 57 categories had advertised on TV until first 19 matches.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Consequently, the number of brands advertising on TV has tumbled as only 86 brands joined this year. In 2022, IPL witnessed 136 brands advertising on TV, which dropped by 36% this year. Brands such as CRED, PayTm, Swiggy, Acko, Byjus who betted big on TV until last year, are missing this season.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here