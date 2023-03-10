IPL 2023: For MS Dhoni, It’s Going to be a Year Celebrated Like no Other, Says Matthew Hayden

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden feels that the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will be celebrated by the Chennai Super Kings as it is expected to be the last season of their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The IPL 2023 will kickstart with the high-voltage clash between Gujarat Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni, who is 41 years old, will return to the Chepauk Stadium after a gap of three years for an IPL match. The former India captain is widely regarded as Thala by the CSK fans.

Hayden, who also played for Chennai Super Kings in the past, suggested that Dhoni and Co always find a way to bounce back.

“See CSK, they notoriously find a way to do things unique and special. Take their hiatus out of their IPL, it was unfortunate the two years they weren’t playing, and they came back the year after that to win the IPL, it was most unexpected. And they have a way!" Hayden said on Star Sports.

Talking about Dhoni’s leadership, Hayden said that the legendary cricketer brings a new feel to the team every season despite retaining the core unit.

“MS Dhoni has a way of revitalising, revamping, making it just a completely different look and feel to the side, even though it’s had this great tag of having complete trust in few players and having retained most of their players," he added.

Hayden said that the CSK fans will give a perfect farewell to Dhoni as the upcoming season might turn out to be his last in the tournament’s history.

“So for MS Dhoni, I think this year in particular, it’s going to be a year celebrated like no other. It’s the finish I believe of the legacy of MS Dhoni and he will want to go out in style with his fans, who’d want him to go out in style as well,” he added.

The veteran Aussie opener further talked about Chepauk Stadium and called it a fortress for CSK and said that the key reason Dhoni stayed to play in IPL this season is to say goodbye to the home fans.

“It’s going to be remarkable, just the amount of supporters, the Yellow Army that is going to pile into the Chepauk Stadium. And they are going to be the same side that’s going to be very difficult to beat at home as well. Their record at home, at Chepauk, is undeniably the best in the IPL. That venue is a fortress. And they are going to have MS Dhoni as their captain, arguably for the last time and that’s going to be one of those moments that no one is ever going to forget. He has especially stayed on in the IPL to say goodbye to his fans at Chepauk and they are going to turn up like you just couldn’t imagine," he said.

