IPL 2023: Franchises Can Name Playing XI After the Toss- All You Need to Know About New Playing Conditions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is going to witness some interesting changes to the existing playing conditions. One of them will be – announcing the final XI after the toss. Usually, the captains exchange the sheets before the toss that has the list of eleven players and the extras after assessing the field conditions. However, this year, there will be an option to alter the final line-up if depending on whether they are batting or bowling first.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the captains will walk in for the toss with two team sheets. The report quoted an internal note, stating that the new rule will allow the franchises to pick their best XIs based on whether they end up batting or bowling and the impact player included.

Once this rule gets implemented, the IPL will become only the second T20 league after the SA20 to allow teams to announce their XI after the toss. The inaugural edition of the South African league saw teams naming 13 players on the team sheet initially.

“Currently the captains have to exchange the teams before the toss,” ESPN Cricinfo reported, quoting the note from IPL.

“This has been changed to exchange of teams immediately post the toss, to enable teams to choose the best XI depending on whether they are batting or bowling first. It will also assist the teams to plan for the impact player,” it added.

Earlier, SA20 director and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith had backed the new rule, stating that it will rule out the impact of the toss and will allow a ‘level-playing playing field’ once the conditions are assessed.

Other changes in playing conditions in IPL 2023

Unfair movement of the keeper: This will result in a dead ball and 5 penalty runs getting added to the batting team’s account.

Overirate penalty: If a team fails to maintain the designated over-rate, then only four fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle for every over.

Unfair movement by a fielder: This will result in a dead ball and 5 penalty runs being added to the opposition’s credit.

